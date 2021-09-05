Letter to the editor: Outdoor recreation: Challenge and opportunity
If you've been to Glacier or Yellowstone this summer, you've seen masses of folks wanting to enjoy the natural world. However, going to a national park has become more about dealing with traffic jams and overwhelmed facilities. The desire to enjoy the natural world presents both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge is for national parks to accommodate the crowds to the best of their ability. The opportunity is to ensure additional options are available.
