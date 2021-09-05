Letter to the editor: Outdoor recreation: Challenge and opportunity

Being new to dog walking and aware of the “Pick up the Poop” rules, I am appalled by the amount of poop which I see in my travels with my pup. I would say that about 1/3 of this crap in ON THE SIDEWALK. How ignorant. Of course, the other 2/3 are in the grass. Also, MOST of this is from larger dogs. The city has strategically placed containers with bags and other containers for people to put grocery and other small bags for used in picking up your dogs excrement.