Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Norwich

(NORWICH, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Norwich?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Norwich area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Byrne Dairy, at 69 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Norwich area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Byrne Dairy 69 E Main St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Speedway 6157 Ny-12, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 6120 Ny-12. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.