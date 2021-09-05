Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Senatobia

(SENATOBIA, MS) Gas prices vary across the Senatobia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Senatobia area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.49 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 702 Court St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 702 Court St, Coldwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 9944 Us-51, Coldwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 333 E Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 3024 Us-51 S, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Sayle Oil Co 200 E Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 549 E Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 201 Wilson Dr. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.