Analysis shows most expensive gas in Moulton

(MOULTON, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Moulton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moulton area ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 14496 Court St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 14496 Court St, Moulton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 16798 Market St, Moulton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 15441 Al-24. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.