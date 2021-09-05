Don’t overpay for gas in Camdenton: Analysis shows most expensive station
(CAMDENTON, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Camdenton area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Camdenton area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 321 N Mo-5.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 90 Cecil St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
