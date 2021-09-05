Don’t overpay for gas in Camdenton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CAMDENTON, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Camdenton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Camdenton area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 321 N Mo-5.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 321 N Mo-5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.57 $ --

Cenex 535 Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Gerbes 1093 Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.87

Ballentine's 5681 Old Mo-5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 641 W Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 90 Cecil St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.