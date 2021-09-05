Paying too much for gas Covington? Analysis shows most expensive station

(COVINGTON, VA) Gas prices vary across the Covington area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Covington area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Covington area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1410 S Durant Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1410 S Durant Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 810C Madison Ave, Mallow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 917 S Monroe Ave, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 800 E Madison Ave, Mallow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 9104 Winterberry Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.