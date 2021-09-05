Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Grove

(GROVE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Grove area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Grove area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Grove area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1101 E Ok-10.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1101 E Ok-10, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Turtle Stop 2160 Us-59 N , Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.82

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Harps at 1120 S Main St. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.