Don’t overpay for gas in Cortez: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CORTEZ, CO) Gas prices vary across the Cortez area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.26 per gallon to $3.31, with an average price of $3.30 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cortez area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cortez area appeared to be at Conoco, at 302 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cortez area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 302 W Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.56 card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.56

City Market 508 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.35

Speedway 921 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ 3.35

Maverik 10223 Us Hwy 666, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.41

Speedway 2021 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ 3.35

Speedway 2320 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 302 W Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.26 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.