Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cheraw

(CHERAW, SC) Gas prices vary across the Cheraw area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cheraw area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Corner Cupboard, at 820 Chesterfield Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cheraw area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Corner Cupboard 820 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.70 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.96 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ --

Exxon 440 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

BP 711 Market St, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.01 $ 3.41 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.80 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.14

In & Out 3749 Sc-9, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Murphy USA 1042 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 4501 Sc-9 W. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.