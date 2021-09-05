High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Carthage as of Sunday

(CARTHAGE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Carthage area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Carthage area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $2.93 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Carthage area appeared to be at Conoco, at 432 W Panola St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 432 W Panola St, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 713 W Panola St, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1208 W Panola St, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

The Fillin Station 1107 W Sabine St, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1501 Walton Spur. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.