High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Elkins as of Sunday

(ELKINS, WV) Gas prices vary across the Elkins area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elkins area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elkins area appeared to be at Exxon, at 43 S Randolph Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 43 S Randolph Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.47 $ --

Go Mart 699 Railroad Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ --

Kroger 450 11Th St, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.06

Shell 105 E Us-33, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Woodford Express N Randolph Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Speedway 702 Beverly Pike, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 1205 Harrison Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.