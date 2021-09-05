Are you overpaying for gas in Lafayette? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Gas prices vary across the Lafayette area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lafayette area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lafayette area appeared to be at Sunshine Market, at 631 Tn-52 Byp W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lafayette area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Sunshine Market 631 Tn-52 Byp W, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 419 Tn-52 Bypass W. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.