Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.67 for gas in the Pleasanton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pleasanton area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.67 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 104 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 104 S Main St, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Texaco 1216 N Bryant St, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 924 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 103344 Ih-37, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Sunoco 1202 Oak St, Jourdanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.50 $ 2.83

Tex Best 3248 Bluewind, Jourdanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 219 W Oaklawn Rd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.