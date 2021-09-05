Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pleasanton
(PLEASANTON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.67 for gas in the Pleasanton area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pleasanton area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.67 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 104 S Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.50
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 219 W Oaklawn Rd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0