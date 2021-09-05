Are you overpaying for gas in Maysville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(MAYSVILLE, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Maysville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Maysville area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 651 Bernard-Coughlin Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Maysville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.63
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 239 Walmart Way. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
