Analysis shows most expensive gas in Sullivan

(SULLIVAN, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Sullivan?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sullivan area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.83 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sullivan area appeared to be at Flying J, at 825 N Loop Dr .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sullivan area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Flying J 825 N Loop Dr , Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.83 $ 3.09 $ 3.38 $ 3.31

Amstar 2606 S Service Rd E, Stanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.00 $ 3.20 $ --

ZX 161 N Outer Rd, Bourbon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 408 S Mo-185. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.