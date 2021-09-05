High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Selinsgrove as of Sunday
(SELINSGROVE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Selinsgrove area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Selinsgrove area ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.27 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 226 S Market St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Selinsgrove area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.09
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.12
$3.63
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ross Service Station at 7706 Pa-147. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0