High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Selinsgrove as of Sunday

(SELINSGROVE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Selinsgrove area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Selinsgrove area ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.27 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 226 S Market St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Selinsgrove area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 226 S Market St, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

CITGO 507 N Market St, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Sheetz 766 N Susquehanna Trl, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Turkey Hill 1980 N Susquehanna Trl, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.59

Giant 330 Marketplace Blvd, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

Sunoco 70 N 4Th St, Sunbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.12 $ 3.63

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ross Service Station at 7706 Pa-147. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.