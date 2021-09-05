Paying too much for gas Winnsboro? Analysis shows most expensive station
(WINNSBORO, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Winnsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Winnsboro area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Spirit, at 3860 Front St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 3480 Front St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
