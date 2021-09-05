Are you overpaying for gas in Oakland? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(OAKLAND, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Oakland?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oakland area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 435 N 3Rd St .
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oakland area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.75
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pacific Pride at 231–311 S 3Rd St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
