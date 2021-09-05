Where’s the most expensive gas in Harrisonville?
(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Harrisonville?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Harrisonville area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.81, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Minit Mart, at 504 S Commercial St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.66
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.39
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$3.24
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.34
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 1402 N Mo-291. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
