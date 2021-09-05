Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Florence

(FLORENCE, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.67 for gas in the Florence area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.56 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.67 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Florence area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Florence area appeared to be at 76, at 1839 Us-101.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Florence area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76 1839 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.89

Safeway 700 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.64 $ 3.81 $ 3.86 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.74 $ 3.91 $ 3.96 $ 3.99

Shell 85039 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.74 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

76 1570 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.64 $ 3.72 $ 3.86 $ 3.72 card card $ 3.70 $ 3.81 $ 3.92 $ 3.72

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to VP Racing Fuels at 813 Us-101. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.