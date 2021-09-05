Where’s the most expensive gas in Greenville?

(GREENVILLE, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Greenville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Greenville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1008 Fort Dale Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greenville area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1008 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron Hwy Al-185, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 939 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1007 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

QV 943 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2391 Pineapple Hwy, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QV at 943 Fort Dale Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.