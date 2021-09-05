High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Milford as of Sunday

(MILFORD, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.21 for gas in the Milford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Milford area was $3.21 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Milford area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 302 Us-6.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 302 Us-6, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.81

Exxon 250 Us-6, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Shell 1041 Pennsylvania Ave, Matamoras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.17 $ -- $ --

Gulf 408 W Harford St, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 650 Us-6, Matamoras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 299 Us-206 S. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.