Paying too much for gas Elk City? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ELK CITY, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Elk City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Elk City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elk City area appeared to be at Conoco, at 315 E 3Rd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 315 E 3Rd St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Sinclair 515 S Main St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to United at 2700 W Third St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.