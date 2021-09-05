Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Kewanee

(KEWANEE, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Kewanee?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.33 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.34 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kewanee area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 801 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kewanee area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 801 N Main St, Kewanee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 220 N East St, Kewanee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jo Jo’s Convenient Store at 501 N Main St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.33 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.