High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Forest as of Sunday

(FOREST, MS) Gas prices vary across the Forest area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Forest area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Forest area appeared to be at Valero, at 234 W 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 234 W 3Rd St, Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 503 W 3Rd St, Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 702 Ms-35 S, Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

One Stop Food Mart 13484 Us-80, Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1305 Ms-35 S. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.