Don’t overpay for gas in Alamosa: Analysis shows most expensive station
(ALAMOSA, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.69 for gas in the Alamosa area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Alamosa area was $3.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.69 to $3.71 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alamosa area appeared to be at Safeway, at 1301 Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alamosa area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.71
$3.91
$4.12
$3.54
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 725 State Ave.. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
