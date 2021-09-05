Don’t overpay for gas in Portage: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PORTAGE, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Portage area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Portage area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at N5800 Kinney Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP N5800 Kinney Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP W10620 Wi-33, Wisconsin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.60 $ 2.99

CITGO 403 De Witt St, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2211 W Wisconsin St, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1324 E Wisconsin St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.