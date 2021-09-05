Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Rochelle

(ROCHELLE, IL) Gas prices vary across the Rochelle area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rochelle area was $3.12 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.28 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Road Ranger, at 890 E Il-38.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rochelle area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Road Ranger 890 E Il-38, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hintzsche Oil 103 2Nd Ave, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 505 W Il-38, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Road Ranger 1101 N 7Th St, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Benny's Corner Market Mobil 601 E Flagg Rd, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Casey's 215 Powers Rd, Hillcrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Clark at 1180 N 7Th St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.