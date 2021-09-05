Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Evanston

(EVANSTON, WY) Gas prices vary across the Evanston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Evanston area ranged from $3.76 per gallon to $3.98, with an average price of $3.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 259 Bear River Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Evanston area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 259 Bear River Rd, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at 1920 Harrison Dr. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.