Paying too much for gas North Chicago? Analysis shows most expensive station

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in North Chicago?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the North Chicago area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.84, with an average price of $3.40 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 226 N Il-21.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 226 N Il-21, Gurnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.24 $ 4.64 $ 3.84

Shell 193 E Deerpath Rd, Lake Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.18 $ 4.69 $ --

BP 530 N Western Ave, Lake Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 4.54 $ 3.29

BP 1234 Sheridan Rd, North Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ -- $ 3.49

Mobil 13845 W Oasis Service Rd, Lake Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.93 $ 4.37 $ 3.39

Mobil 26850 E Oasis Service Rd, Lake Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.93 $ 4.37 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 37740 N Sheridan Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.