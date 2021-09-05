Are you overpaying for gas in Middlefield? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Gas prices vary across the Middlefield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Middlefield area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gas USA, at 13819 W Center St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Middlefield area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Gas USA 13819 W Center St, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Gulf 14745 Mayfield Rd, East Claridon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Marathon 13980 Main Market Rd, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Western Reserve Farm Coop 13762 Ford Ln, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 15385 Old State Rd. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.