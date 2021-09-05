Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cambridge

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Gas prices vary across the Cambridge area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cambridge area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cambridge area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 412 Cr-5 Ne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 412 Cr-5 Ne, Isanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Mobil 722 Cr-5 W, Isanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Kwik Trip 400 Dual Blvd, Isanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.02 $ 3.75 $ 3.15

Coborn's Express 209 6Th Ave Ne, Isanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.30 $ 3.41 $ 3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 2046 2Nd Ave Se. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.