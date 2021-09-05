Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Andrews

(ANDREWS, TX) Gas prices vary across the Andrews area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.96, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Andrews area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot Travel Center, at 1103 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot Travel Center 1103 S Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.22 $ 3.55 $ 3.35

Valero 1203 N Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 1520 N Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.57 $ 3.15

Stripes 1112 S Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1201 S Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.21 $ 3.56 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.56 $ 3.34

Pilot 2401 N Us-385, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 100 E Broadway St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.