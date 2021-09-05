Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fort Bragg

(FORT BRAGG, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.35 for gas in the Fort Bragg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.19 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.35 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fort Bragg area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Bragg area appeared to be at Chevron, at 810 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fort Bragg area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 810 S Main St, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.49

Eel River Fuels 105 S Main St, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

ARCO 1004 S Main St, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Red Rhino at 700 S Main St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.