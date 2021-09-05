Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Woodward

(WOODWARD, OK) Gas prices vary across the Woodward area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Woodward area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 3020 Williams Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 3020 Williams Ave, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ --

Love's Country Store 2615 Oklahoma Ave, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.68 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3307 1St St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.