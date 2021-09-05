Paying too much for gas Raymondville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Raymondville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Raymondville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Raymondville area appeared to be at Lyford Superette, at E Broadway St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Raymondville area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Lyford Superette E Broadway St, Lyford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.00 $ 3.15 $ 3.01

Exxon 1095 E Hildago Ave, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

Valero 101 N Ih-69E, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 405 W Hidalgo Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.