Are you overpaying for gas in Winslow? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WINSLOW, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Winslow area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Winslow area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.27 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Winslow area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2001 N Park Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2001 N Park Dr, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pacific Pride 821 Transcon Ln, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flying J 400 Transcon Ln, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 3.18 $ 3.61 $ 3.77 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 500 W Third St . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.