Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hot Springs Village

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Hot Springs Village?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hot Springs Village area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.8 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hot Springs Village area appeared to be at Shell, at 4401 N Ar-7.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4401 N Ar-7, Hot Springs Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 101 Calella St, Hot Springs Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3371 N Ar-7, Hot Springs Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.93

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3608 N Ar-7. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.