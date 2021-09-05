CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mexico vs. Costa Rica odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Sept. 5 CONCACAF World Cup qualifier predictions

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers are underway, and Mexico will try to maintain the momentum it created after the first fixture in Costa Rica. El Tri was the only team in the octagonal to capture all three points with a 2-1 win over Jamaica on Thursday, with all three of the other Concacaf matches ending in draws. On Sunday, Mexico will try to capture three more points against a Costa Rican side that it's 33-7-17 against all-time. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Mexico#World Cups#Costa Rican#Caesars Sportsbook#Cbs#Sec#The Pga Tour#European#Qu Golazo#Daily Cbs Soccer Podcast#Sportsline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Lithuania vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

Northern Ireland resume their qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup on Thursday, when they face a trip to Lithuania.Neither nation has managed to claim victory a match in the group yet, two rounds of games in, making this something of a must-win occasion if the Green and White Army have hopes of making it to the play-off spot.That in itself is a huge task, with European champions Italy well clear at the top already and Switzerland comfortable favourites for second, but Northern Ireland at least kept themselves in contention early on by taking a draw from the home game...
FIFASports Illustrated

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Germany vs Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There is a world of difference between the two neighboring nations heading into competition this Thursday afternoon. Liechtenstein, coming off of three consecutive defeats so far in the World Cup qualifiers, has never competed in a major international tournament. Germany, on the other hand, is a footballing superpower, undergoing something of an existential crisis.
Soccerchatsports.com

Panama vs Mexico live stream preview, team news & prediction

Mexico, Panama, Estadio Rommel Fernández, 2002 FIFA World Cup qualification (CONCACAF), FIFA World Cup, Armando Cooper, Gabriel Torres, Aníbal Godoy, Néstor Araujo. Panama and Mexico are set to face each other at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in an enticing encounter in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Watch and bet on Panama...
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Panama 1-1 Mexico in World Cup Qualifying 2021

Mexico's National Team rescues draw and shares points with 'La Marea Roja' (The Red Tide) Panama change. César Blackman enters, José Luis Rodríguez comes out. GOOOOOL! Tecate capitalizes on its arrivals and gets the equalizer for the Tricolor. Panama is saved! Córdova tries a left-footed shot on goal and Mejía...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Liga MX Odds and Ends: Coach chatter and Big 4 talk

When the Gallos Blancos pink-slipped Héctor “Pity” Altamirano on Aug. 23 and replaced him with Uruguayan manager Leo Ramos, the 18-team Liga MX found itself with just four Mexican coaches. That’s right … four. One of the four remaining Mexican head coaches in Liga MX is Víctor Manuel Vucetich who...
MLSdallassun.com

Ricardo Pepi, 18, scores in debut as USMNT beats Honduras

Ricardo Pepi, in his national team debut, led the United States to a 4-1 victory over Honduras in the third round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Wednesday in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The 18-year-old FC Dallas striker scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on two others, all in...
MLSblackchronicle.com

Pepi’s stunning USMNT debut in crucial World Cup qualification win vs. Honduras eases pressure on coach Gregg Berhalter

Patience was beginning to wear thin. Coming off two disappointing draws to open its FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, the United States men’s national team went into half-time trailing 1-0 to Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday night. It was a disjointed, uninspired performance that called into question head coach Gregg Berhalter’s tactical acumen and the players’ collective desire. Had the result held, Berhalter’s job status — fair or not — would have been up for debate.
SoccerHerald-Palladium

Berhalter swaps 5 starters for WCup qualifier vs Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Forward Ricardo Pepi was given his U.S. national team debut as under-pressure coach Gregg Berhalter changed five starters for Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier at Honduras. Defenders George Bello, Mark McKenzie and James Sands also were inserted into the lineup along with forward Josh...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United vs Orlando City: Match Preview

The many meetings between Atlanta United and Orlando City in their five years of joint existence have painted a succinct picture of both club’s fortunes. The Five Stripes’ nine-game unbeaten run coincided with its MLS Cup and US Open Cup victories while its six-game winless streak came hand in hand with a fall to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Orlando, which has won three of the last six clashes, is now a regular at the top of the East and all but certain to book its second straight postseason appearance. None of Atlanta’s last three managers (Stephen Glass, Gabriel Heinze, and Rob Valentino) managed to come out on top against the Purple Lions. The task of restoring Atlanta’s crown has now fallen to Gonzalo Pineda who comes face to face with Oscar Pareja’s side in only his second game in charge.
MLSfcdallas.com

Ricardo Pepi Stars in USMNT Debut with Goal and Two Assists

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi was the star of the show in the United States' 4-1 comeback win over Honduras in its third game of World Cup qualifying Wednesday night. The El Paso, Texas native was involved in all four of the USMNT's goals and scored one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy