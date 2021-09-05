Are you overpaying for gas in Cody? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CODY, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Cody area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cody area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cody area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1502 Sheridan Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1502 Sheridan Ave, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.89 $ 3.55

Sinclair 124 W Yellowstone Ave, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ 3.61

Mobil 1200 17Th St, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.50 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.55

Exxon 1543 Depot Dr, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.56 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.61

Conoco 1737 17Th St, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.54 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.55

Mobil 221 Yellowstone Ave, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.56 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.61

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1200 17Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.