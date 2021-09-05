Paying too much for gas Covington? Analysis shows most expensive station

(COVINGTON, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Covington?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Covington area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1725 Us-51.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Covington area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1725 Us-51, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Exxon 955 Us-51 N, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 101 Us-51, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Midway Market 415 Us-51, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1631 Us-51 S. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.