High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kenai as of Sunday

(KENAI, AK) Gas prices vary across the Kenai area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $3.58, with an average price of $3.57 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kenai area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kenai area appeared to be at Chevron, at 11126 Kenai Spur Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 11126 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 43335 Kalifornsky Beach Rd, Kalifornsky Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.77 $ 4.02 $ 3.29

Chevron 43750 Kalifornsky Beach Rd, Kalifornsky Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 10671 Kenai Spur Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.