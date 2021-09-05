Don’t overpay for gas in Mesquite: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MESQUITE, NV) Gas prices vary across the Mesquite area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.84 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mesquite area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 70 N Falcon Ridge Pkwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mesquite area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 70 N Falcon Ridge Pkwy, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.35 $ 3.99

Shell 290 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.23 $ 4.47 $ 3.82 card card $ 4.06 $ 4.30 $ 4.54 $ 3.89

Shell 910 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.23 $ 4.47 $ 3.82 card card $ 4.06 $ 4.30 $ 4.54 $ 3.89

76 200 Mesa Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.29 $ -- $ 3.97 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.29 $ 4.54 $ 4.25

Sinclair 121 Falcon Ridge Pkwy, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.13 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 798 W Mesquite Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.