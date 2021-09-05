Are you overpaying for gas in Monroe? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MONROE, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Monroe area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monroe area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Monroe area appeared to be at Stop-N-Go, at 1607 9Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Stop-N-Go 1607 9Th St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

BP 907 20Th Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 720 8Th Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 317 8Th St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.93 $ 3.19

Mobil 180 N 18Th Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

cheezy fuel 101 W 6Th, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 2914 13Th St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.