Are you overpaying for gas in Monroe? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(MONROE, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Monroe area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monroe area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Monroe area appeared to be at Stop-N-Go, at 1607 9Th St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.93
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 2914 13Th St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
