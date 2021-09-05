Paying too much for gas Eufaula? Analysis shows most expensive station

(EUFAULA, AL) Gas prices vary across the Eufaula area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eufaula area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1056 N Eufaula Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1056 N Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 130 N Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3004 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.73 $ -- $ --

CITGO 515 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Liberty 911 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1000 S Eufaula Ave , Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 763 Us-82. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.