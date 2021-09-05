Don’t overpay for gas in Glenwood Springs: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.90 for gas in the Glenwood Springs area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Glenwood Springs area was $3.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.84 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 6818 Co-82.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Glenwood Springs area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 6818 Co-82, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 3.79

Conoco 3950 Midland Ave, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.13 $ 4.36 $ 3.66

Conoco 3006 S Glen Ave, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.19 $ 4.44 $ 3.64

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kum & Go at 105 6Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.