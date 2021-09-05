Don’t overpay for gas in Glenwood Springs: Analysis shows most expensive station
(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.90 for gas in the Glenwood Springs area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Glenwood Springs area was $3.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.84 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 6818 Co-82.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Glenwood Springs area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.59
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.13
$4.36
$3.66
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.94
$4.19
$4.44
$3.64
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kum & Go at 105 6Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.84 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
