Where’s the most expensive gas in Dumas?

(DUMAS, TX) Gas prices vary across the Dumas area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dumas area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 101 N Dumas Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 101 N Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 2.99

Toot'n Totum 312 E 1St St, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 403 N Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Phillips 66 620 S Maddox Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 1603 S Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2001 S Dumas Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.