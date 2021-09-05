Analysis shows most expensive gas in Clearlake

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Clearlake?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clearlake area ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.42 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clearlake area appeared to be at Chevron, at 12589 E Ca-20.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 12589 E Ca-20, Clearlake Oaks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.59

Valero 15413 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.39 card card $ -- $ 4.69 $ 5.09 $ --

Chevron 9815 Ca-53, Lower Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors at 14772 Lakeshore Dr. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.