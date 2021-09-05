Are you overpaying for gas in Decatur? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(DECATUR, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Decatur area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Decatur area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2105 S College Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.55
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.45
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.83
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 701 W Hale Ave. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
