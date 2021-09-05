Are you overpaying for gas in Decatur? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(DECATUR, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Decatur area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Decatur area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2105 S College Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2105 S College Ave, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.55 $ 2.83

Mobil 114 Us-287 N , Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Alon 1305 S Us-287 , Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.74

Shell 1306 E Business Hwy 380, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Exxon 1105 N Us-287, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.83

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 701 W Hale Ave. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.