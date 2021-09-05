Are you overpaying for gas in Tomah? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(TOMAH, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Tomah?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tomah area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tomah area appeared to be at Mobil, at 24432 Gopher Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tomah area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 24432 Gopher Ave, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 311 Wittig Rd, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Kwik Trip 124 W Mccoy Blvd , Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 2.98

Kwik Trip 310 E Mccoy Rd, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ 2.98

Shell 907 E Mccoy Blvd, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.08

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Express Gas at 701 E Clifton St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.